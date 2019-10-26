Refugees won't leave UNRA office until date, time given to exit SA

Refugee activist JP Balous, who had been at the agency since day one, said that they would not go until there was a confirmed date and time to leave the country.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of people camping inside and outside the UN Refugee Agency said that they were frustrated three weeks after setting up camp.

They want the agency to help them leave South Africa.

The refugees said that they were fed up with xenophobia.

Hundreds of mothers were lying on thin mattresses and thick cardboard with their babies inside and outside the UN Refugee office in the city bowl.

#LeavingSA Hundreds of people are camping inside and outside the UN Refugee Agency in Cape Town, three weeks after setting up camp. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/X2VQNTyvBb — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 26, 2019

#LeavingSA They want the UN Refugee Agency to help them leave South Africa. Many say they are fed up with xenophobia. KP pic.twitter.com/xofGhsDeLd — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 26, 2019

They had now brought household items, including pots and makeshifts braai equipment, into the 70 metre area.

Refugee activist JP Balous, who had been at the agency since day one, said that they would not go until there was a confirmed date and time to leave the country.

"We are hopeful that the UNRA will come to its senses and respond to the call that refugees are asking for in order to save lives and avoid what you are calling genocide."

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, when a few police officers attempted to approach the refugees, they stood up from their crates and chairs and gathered and sang "No more South Africa".

A 15-year-old Congolese teenager said that even though their conditions weren’t the best, it was better than living in the townships.

"Sleeping outside is not easy. My mom was sick yesterday, so she couldn't come and we only came back today."