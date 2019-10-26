Refugees won't leave UNRA office until date, time given to exit SA
Refugee activist JP Balous, who had been at the agency since day one, said that they would not go until there was a confirmed date and time to leave the country.
CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of people camping inside and outside the UN Refugee Agency said that they were frustrated three weeks after setting up camp.
They want the agency to help them leave South Africa.
The refugees said that they were fed up with xenophobia.
Hundreds of mothers were lying on thin mattresses and thick cardboard with their babies inside and outside the UN Refugee office in the city bowl.
#LeavingSA Hundreds of people are camping inside and outside the UN Refugee Agency in Cape Town, three weeks after setting up camp. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/X2VQNTyvBb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 26, 2019
#LeavingSA They want the UN Refugee Agency to help them leave South Africa. Many say they are fed up with xenophobia. KP pic.twitter.com/xofGhsDeLd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 26, 2019
They had now brought household items, including pots and makeshifts braai equipment, into the 70 metre area.
Refugee activist JP Balous, who had been at the agency since day one, said that they would not go until there was a confirmed date and time to leave the country.
"We are hopeful that the UNRA will come to its senses and respond to the call that refugees are asking for in order to save lives and avoid what you are calling genocide."
Earlier on Saturday afternoon, when a few police officers attempted to approach the refugees, they stood up from their crates and chairs and gathered and sang "No more South Africa".
A 15-year-old Congolese teenager said that even though their conditions weren’t the best, it was better than living in the townships.
"Sleeping outside is not easy. My mom was sick yesterday, so she couldn't come and we only came back today."
Popular in Local
-
Body believed to be that of missing George mom recovered from ocean
-
Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school
-
‘I am coming to lift that Webb Ellis trophy with you', Ramaphosa tells Kolisi
-
Police rescue 104 women kept against their will in Emalahleni raid
-
Powerball Results: Friday, 25 October 2019
-
Vehicle recovered but search continues for missing George mom, daughter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.