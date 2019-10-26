Powerball Results: Friday, 25 October 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 25 October 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 02, 21, 29, 37, 49 PB: 09

PowerBall Plus: 03, 06, 23, 29, 47 PB: 19

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.