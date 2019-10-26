Police rescue 104 women kept against their will in Emalahleni raid
Authorities acted on a tip-off and arrested more than 60 people for various offences, including prostitution, possession of drugs and human trafficking.
JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police have rescued 104 women believed to have been kept against their will during raids in Emalahleni.
The police's Leonard Hlathi said that the area targeted was believed to be habouring prostitutes, drug dealers and illegal foreign nationals.
"We raided that place informed by an incident that happened during the week in which a 39-year-old woman reported to the taxi people that she was subjected to severe rape and fed with drugs in a particular house in Witbank. The taxi rank people then went to torch three houses as well a business believed to belong to foreign nationals."
