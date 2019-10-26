Philippi community angered after man arrested for rape of daughter (5)

The young girl reported the matter to her teacher on Thursday, leading to the man's arrest.

CAPE TOWN - A Philippi father is expected to appear before the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday after allegedly raping his five-year-old child.

The five-year-old girl requested help from her teacher two days ago - it's believed her 58-year-old father has been repeatedly sexually assaulting her.

The Nyanga community policing forum's Dumisani Qwebe said that the community was hurt and outraged.

He said that he'd been angry ever since Thursday when the child's teacher contacted him for help.

Swift action by police led to the man's arrest.

Qwebe said that the majority of rape and attempted rape cases they dealt with stemmed from the Browns Farm area.

"This is a biological father. It's not someone from the family. We'll make sure this guy doesn't get bail."

Community leaders and members from various suburbs, consisting of mostly men, will head to the court on Monday to support the young girl.

"We don't support anyone victimising our daughters and women."