Philippi community angered after man arrested for rape of daughter (5)

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

Philippi community angered after man arrested for rape of daughter (5)

The young girl reported the matter to her teacher on Thursday, leading to the man's arrest.

Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Philippi father is expected to appear before the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday after allegedly raping his five-year-old child.

The young girl reported the matter to her teacher on Thursday, leading to the man's arrest.

The five-year-old girl requested help from her teacher two days ago - it's believed her 58-year-old father has been repeatedly sexually assaulting her.

The Nyanga community policing forum's Dumisani Qwebe said that the community was hurt and outraged.

He said that he'd been angry ever since Thursday when the child's teacher contacted him for help.

Swift action by police led to the man's arrest.

Qwebe said that the majority of rape and attempted rape cases they dealt with stemmed from the Browns Farm area.

"This is a biological father. It's not someone from the family. We'll make sure this guy doesn't get bail."

Community leaders and members from various suburbs, consisting of mostly men, will head to the court on Monday to support the young girl.

"We don't support anyone victimising our daughters and women."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA