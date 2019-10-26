Philippi community angered after man arrested for rape of daughter (5)
The young girl reported the matter to her teacher on Thursday, leading to the man's arrest.
CAPE TOWN - A Philippi father is expected to appear before the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday after allegedly raping his five-year-old child.
The young girl reported the matter to her teacher on Thursday, leading to the man's arrest.
The five-year-old girl requested help from her teacher two days ago - it's believed her 58-year-old father has been repeatedly sexually assaulting her.
The Nyanga community policing forum's Dumisani Qwebe said that the community was hurt and outraged.
He said that he'd been angry ever since Thursday when the child's teacher contacted him for help.
Swift action by police led to the man's arrest.
Qwebe said that the majority of rape and attempted rape cases they dealt with stemmed from the Browns Farm area.
"This is a biological father. It's not someone from the family. We'll make sure this guy doesn't get bail."
Community leaders and members from various suburbs, consisting of mostly men, will head to the court on Monday to support the young girl.
"We don't support anyone victimising our daughters and women."
Popular in Local
-
‘I am coming to lift that Webb Ellis trophy with you', Ramaphosa tells Kolisi
-
Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school
-
Powerball Results: Friday, 25 October 2019
-
Vehicle recovered but search continues for missing George mom, daughter
-
Springboks with the weight of a nation on their shoulders ahead of Wales clash
-
Capetonians wade through aftermath of heavy rains
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.