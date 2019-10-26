Mbalula calls for justice for 8 North West pupils
Seven pupils who died on Sunday last week when a truck they were travelling in hit a tree and overturned, were laid to rest in Rietpan on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called for justice for the victims of last week's deadly crash that left eight leaners dead in Rietpan village in the North West.
Another pupil who died at the hospital few days later will be laid to rest on Sunday.
The transport minister's spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine said, “He has also called for the law to take its course and knows full-well that it will not bring these youngsters back, but it may assist to bring these families closure.”
The driver is expected to appear in court next week and will face charges of culpable homicide, negligent or reckless driving and driving without licence.
Mass funeral of the 7 learners who died in a truck accident currently in progress at Rietpan sports ground. pic.twitter.com/H32NpintHK— Official North West Department of Education (@nwdoe) October 26, 2019
