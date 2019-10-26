LGBTQIA+ community takes over Sandton for 30th Gay Pride

It’s been 30 years since members of the LGBTQIA+ community took to the streets in South Africa to promote gay rights and visibility.

JOHANNESBURG - With the 30th Annual Gay Pride under way in Sandton, hundreds of people have come from all parts of the country to celebrate it.



It’s been 30 years since members of the LGBTQIA+ community took to the streets in South Africa to promote gay rights and visibility.

The event was also used to debut a new flag representing all African countries.

Whats an event without the infamous bus? #JhBPride attendees have returned from the parade march and are now dancing to some old skool music pic.twitter.com/KSRW1IspxA — EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) October 26, 2019

The out and proud members of the LGBTQIA+ community took over the streets of Sandton to celebrate 30 years of Johannesburg Gay Pride.

This year's theme was "proudly African and authentically you", which has a different meaning for many here.

"We decided we need to look beautiful. God made us this way and we just added extra glitter and brows and lashes," one participant said.

Another added: "We're here and we're not going anywhere."

Others used the event to call government to action.

The event was not without controversy as it saw a smaller attendance, with some accusing organisers of being elitist and exclusionary.