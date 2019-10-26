View all in Latest
LGBTQIA+ community takes over Sandton for 30th Gay Pride

It’s been 30 years since members of the LGBTQIA+ community took to the streets in South Africa to promote gay rights and visibility.

The 30th annual Joburg Gay Pride parade on 26 October 2019. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
The 30th annual Joburg Gay Pride parade on 26 October 2019. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - With the 30th Annual Gay Pride under way in Sandton, hundreds of people have come from all parts of the country to celebrate it.

It’s been 30 years since members of the LGBTQIA+ community took to the streets in South Africa to promote gay rights and visibility.

The event was also used to debut a new flag representing all African countries.

The out and proud members of the LGBTQIA+ community took over the streets of Sandton to celebrate 30 years of Johannesburg Gay Pride.

This year's theme was "proudly African and authentically you", which has a different meaning for many here.

"We decided we need to look beautiful. God made us this way and we just added extra glitter and brows and lashes," one participant said.

Another added: "We're here and we're not going anywhere."

Others used the event to call government to action.

The event was not without controversy as it saw a smaller attendance, with some accusing organisers of being elitist and exclusionary.

