Justice system must be tougher on rapists, says Bob Hewitt victim

This comes after the announcement that Hewitt's parole was set aside by the Correctional Surpervision and Parole Review Board, saying he had to apply again.

FILE: Bob Hewitt. Picture: EWN
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - With convicted rapist Bob Hewitt expected to remain in prison, one of his victims said that the justice system seemed to favour perpetrators more than victims.

Olivia Jasriel was one of the women sexually assaulted by the former tennis star decades ago.

This comes after the announcement that Hewitt's parole was set aside by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board, saying he had to apply again.

This was due to a lack of engagement with victims in the parole placement process.

Hewitt was sentenced to six years in jail for his crimes and has served two.

Jasriel said that the justice system needed to be tougher on rapists.

"The most frustrating and the most irritating thing is that it appears that his constitutional rights are continuously upheld and ours are completely ignored."

Timeline

