JMPD warns against attacking officers after altercation video goes viral

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said its concerned by the emergence of footage showing motorists attacking officers on duty.

A recent video of a taxi driver in a scuffle with a JMPD officer has gone viral. However, the department said it has not received any information on the incident.

It's the second video of this nature to emerge in recent weeks.

Last week a female JMPD officer was attacked in Alexandra by a motorist.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said, “We want to issue a stern warning that any attack on an officer in uniform is a serious offence and those involved will be arrested and will have to face the full might of the law.”