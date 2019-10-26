Ipid concerned by growing number of police brutality cases

On Friday, the Ipid arrested four police officers in connection with the death of a man in police custody.

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said it's concerned about the high number of police officers embroiled in cases of brutality.

Ipid arrested four police officers on Friday in connection with the death of a man in police custody.

The watchdog is investigating a case of murder and assault against the officers.

The directorate said it was informed of the incident which it investigated. This led to the arrest of the four constables.



They are expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man's body was discovered after a family member went to visit him in a cell at the Honeydew police station.

Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said they are calling on all police officers, not to only uphold the law but to respect it.

“Because they are the protectors, not the so-called suspects as it is in the case now.”

A second victim of the alleged assault is recovering after receiving medical attention.