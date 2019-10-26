‘I am coming to lift that Webb Ellis trophy with you', Ramaphosa tells Kolisi

The president made a video call to the Springbok captain on Saturday to wish him well for the Rugby World Cup match against Wales.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Springbok captain Siya Kolisi he is proud of him and the team, a day before they face Wales at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Ramaphosa has posted a video of himself speaking to Kolisi on his Twitter time line.

“I am so proud of you, yourself personally. I am very proud of the team as well. You guys have done extremely well.”

Ramaphosa has assured the team of South Africa’s unwavering support ahead of the semi-final match against Wales on Sunday.

“I know that you will do extremely well. You’ve got 57 million South Africans standing behind you.”

Kolisi thanked Ramaphosa repeatedly during the video call.

“Thank you, Sir. I really appreciate the call and the support it means a lot to us in the team.”

He said he hoped to see the President at the final.

“Well, I am coming to the final. I am coming to lift that Webb Ellis trophy with you. Make sure that you book my ticket to the final.”

The last time South Africa won the Rugby World Cup was in 2007, winning 15-6 against England. We may just have an opportunity to do it again. Earlier I spoke to Siya and assured him and the team of our unwavering support ahead of the semis against Wales. Best wishes to our boys. pic.twitter.com/4Va2TDbTVp — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 26, 2019

Earlier on Saturday, England ended New Zealand's eight-year reign as champions with a superb 19-7 World Cup semi-final win in Yokohama.

Kick off for the much awaited second semi-final between South Africa and Wales is at 11am.