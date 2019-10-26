Grade 12 pupil killed in Soweto shot at close range by robbers

Police are investigating after a pupil was shot at his home in Braamfischerville in an apparent botched armed robbery.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has described the shooting of the teenager from George Khosa Secondary School in Dobsonville as shocking.

It's understood he was shot at close range while fighting off intruders who attempted to rob his home.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said, “We strongly condemn the senseless act of violence which threatens the safety of our learners and our citizens in and around Gauteng and all other areas.”