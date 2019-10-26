GED to ensure matric pupil who went into labour during exam finishes all papers
On Friday, a pupil from a school in Tsakane on the East Rand gave birth after experiencing contractions while writing her Maths Literacy paper.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department said it would ensure that a matric pupil who gave birth after experiencing labour pains during her exam wrote all her outstanding final papers.
It's understood the pupil from a school in Tsakane on the East Rand was writing her Maths Literacy paper when she started experiencing contractions.
After refusing to leave the exam centre, she was moved to a private room where she completed her paper.
She was then rushed to hospital by paramedics where she later gave birth.
The department's Steve Mabona said: "It is not our wish that they give birth whilst at our schools because the responsibility of parenthood impacts negatively on their ability to continue with their studies."
