Gauteng NDPP denies that NPA failing to prosecute Senzo Meyiwa's killers
Police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have come under heavy scrutiny for their lack of action, with the Meyiwa family turning to AfriForum to help assist prosecute those they believed were involved.
JOHANNESBURG - The national director of public prosecutions in Gauteng Advocate Andrew Chauke has rejected claims that his office is failing to prosecute Senzo Meyiwa's killers.
Saturday marks five years since his killing and recently the Meyiwa family has criticised authorities for failing to solve his murder case.
The late footballer was gunned down in 2014 and up until now no one has been charged.
The NPA's provincial spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane: "As the NPA, we can categorically say that the investigations in that matter are incomplete. The docket is with the office of the national commissioner of police. All that we're doing as the NPA is play the role of guiding the investigations. So up until those investigations are concluded, unfortunately, there's no decision that we can take as the NPA."
EXTRA EFFORT FROM POLICE
Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele said his department would place extra effort in resolving the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.
Cele said he met with Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi two days ago where he was reassured that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as still investigating the case.
Cele said the case would be resolved eventually.
“With all the hiccups that are there, the case will be resolved. We will push as hard as we can. We do want the matter resolved.”
Additional reporting by Nkosikhona Duma.
