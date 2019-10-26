Eskom grid stable amid unfavourable weather in Gauteng and Western Cape

Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae urged residents to use electricity sparingly as temperatures are expected to reach a scorching 38 degrees in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says it does not anticipate implementing load shedding this weekend due to a stable power grid.

This is despite a heatwave in Gauteng and a cold front in the Western Cape.

The electricity supplier says repairs to the system have progressed since last week after implementing stage two load shedding.

Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae urged residents to use electricity sparingly as temperatures are expected to reach a scorching 38 degrees in Gauteng.

Mothae said any unforeseen power cuts in Cape Town are a result of the current floods.

“Should you experience an outage please contact our call centre and report that. It would not be load shedding, it would be an isolated incident.”