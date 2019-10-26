Eskom grid stable amid unfavourable weather in Gauteng and Western Cape
Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae urged residents to use electricity sparingly as temperatures are expected to reach a scorching 38 degrees in Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says it does not anticipate implementing load shedding this weekend due to a stable power grid.
This is despite a heatwave in Gauteng and a cold front in the Western Cape.
The electricity supplier says repairs to the system have progressed since last week after implementing stage two load shedding.
Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae urged residents to use electricity sparingly as temperatures are expected to reach a scorching 38 degrees in Gauteng.
Mothae said any unforeseen power cuts in Cape Town are a result of the current floods.
“Should you experience an outage please contact our call centre and report that. It would not be load shedding, it would be an isolated incident.”
More in Local
-
7 North West pupils killed in car crash being laid to rest today
-
Sabric confirms ransom-driven cyber-attacks on banks
-
Grade 12 pupil killed in Soweto shot at close range by robbers
-
City of Joburg says it can’t verify claims of ransom demand in hacking attempt
-
Ipid concerned by growing number of police brutality cases
-
Bob Hewitt may still apply for parole
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.