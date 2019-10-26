City of Tshwane sends out water tankers as reservoirs run dry

The city said that its reservoirs were drying up.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane taps are running dry in the CBD and west of the city.

This after Rand Water reduced supply in Gauteng as a result of shortages in the Vaal River.

The following reservoirs are battling with extremely low levels resulting in low pressures and no water:

The following reservoirs are battling with extremely low levels resulting in low pressures and no water:

Atteridgeville, Constantia Park, Laudium, Heights Reservoir.

The following areas are affected, and have no water:

The following areas are affected, and have no water:

Atteridgeville, Laudium, Claudius, Erasmia, Waterkloof Heights, Erasmuskloof, Constantia Park.

#waterrestrictions

Water tankers have been deployed to the following areas:

Atteridgeville

Laudium

Claidius

Erasmia

Constantia Park

Waterkloof Heights

Waterkloof Heights

Erasmuskloof

Spokesperson Omokgolo Tunyane said that they were sending water tankers to affected areas.

"There a couple of areas that are affected and we have supplied water tankers to them - Laudium, Atteridgeville - and we are asking residents to use water sparingly."