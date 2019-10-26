View all in Latest
City of Tshwane sends out water tankers as reservoirs run dry

The city said that its reservoirs were drying up.

FILE: Residents collect water from a tanker. Picture: EWN
FILE: Residents collect water from a tanker. Picture: EWN
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane taps are running dry in the CBD and west of the city.

This after Rand Water reduced supply in Gauteng as a result of shortages in the Vaal River.

The city said that its reservoirs were drying up.

Spokesperson Omokgolo Tunyane said that they were sending water tankers to affected areas.

"There a couple of areas that are affected and we have supplied water tankers to them - Laudium, Atteridgeville - and we are asking residents to use water sparingly."

