City of Tshwane sends out water tankers as reservoirs run dry
The city said that its reservoirs were drying up.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane taps are running dry in the CBD and west of the city.
This after Rand Water reduced supply in Gauteng as a result of shortages in the Vaal River.
The following reservoirs are battling with extremely low levels resulting in low pressures and no water:— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) October 26, 2019
Atteridgeville, Constantia Park, Laudium, Heights Reservoir. Stage 2#WaterRestrictions
The following areas are affected, and have no water:— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) October 26, 2019
Atteridgeville, Laudium, Claudius, Erasmia, Waterkloof Heights, Erasmuskloof, Constantia Park. #waterrestrictions
#waterrestrictions— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) October 26, 2019
Water tankers have been deployed to the following areas:
Atteridgeville
Laudium
Claidius
Erasmia
Constantia Park
Waterkloof Heights
Erasmuskloof
The city said that its reservoirs were drying up.
Spokesperson Omokgolo Tunyane said that they were sending water tankers to affected areas.
"There a couple of areas that are affected and we have supplied water tankers to them - Laudium, Atteridgeville - and we are asking residents to use water sparingly."
Popular in Local
-
‘I am coming to lift that Webb Ellis trophy with you', Ramaphosa tells Kolisi
-
Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school
-
Powerball Results: Friday, 25 October 2019
-
Vehicle recovered but search continues for missing George mom, daughter
-
Springboks with the weight of a nation on their shoulders ahead of Wales clash
-
Capetonians wade through aftermath of heavy rains
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.