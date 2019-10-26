City of Joburg expects to be back online by Sunday

Customers have been unable to pay their bills and access the city's services online following a hacking attempt on the City's information systems.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannebsurg said it expects systems to be back online by Sunday after they were compromised by hackers.

The City has been hard at work trying to restore critical services to its network since Friday. Customers have been unable to pay their bills and access the city's services online.

Forensic investigators are trying to establish how the breach happened.

City spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said, “The team is hard at work and we are very optimistic that things are shaping and we should be back online by the end of the weekend.”