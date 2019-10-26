Child's body found in Knysna

According to police, a dog was found with parts of a child's body and they continued to search the area. When the search resumed on Saturday morning, police found a body.

CAPE TOWN - A child's body has been found in Joodsekamp in Knysna.

This is after police discovered a leg near bushes in the area on Friday night.

Following a search on Saturday morning, the remains were found.

According to police, a dog was found with parts of a child's body and they continued to search the area.

When the search resumed this morning police found a body.

The police's Malcolm Poje: "We're investigating an inquest docket after the remains of what seems to be a child was found."

Earlier this month, 11-year-old Oyisa Mgqwanci went missing in the area.

She was last seen when she went to a shop near her home.

Poje said that police could not confirm whether it was indeed the girl who went missing.

"DNA samples will be taken from the remains of the skeleton that was found and will be compared to people to see if there's any link with the missing girl that was reported some weeks ago."