Child's body found in Knysna
According to police, a dog was found with parts of a child's body and they continued to search the area. When the search resumed on Saturday morning, police found a body.
CAPE TOWN - A child's body has been found in Joodsekamp in Knysna.
This is after police discovered a leg near bushes in the area on Friday night.
Following a search on Saturday morning, the remains were found.
According to police, a dog was found with parts of a child's body and they continued to search the area.
When the search resumed this morning police found a body.
The police's Malcolm Poje: "We're investigating an inquest docket after the remains of what seems to be a child was found."
Earlier this month, 11-year-old Oyisa Mgqwanci went missing in the area.
She was last seen when she went to a shop near her home.
Poje said that police could not confirm whether it was indeed the girl who went missing.
"DNA samples will be taken from the remains of the skeleton that was found and will be compared to people to see if there's any link with the missing girl that was reported some weeks ago."
Popular in Local
-
Body believed to be that of missing George mom recovered from ocean
-
Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school
-
‘I am coming to lift that Webb Ellis trophy with you', Ramaphosa tells Kolisi
-
Police rescue 104 women kept against their will in Emalahleni raid
-
Powerball Results: Friday, 25 October 2019
-
Vehicle recovered but search continues for missing George mom, daughter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.