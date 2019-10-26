Capetonians wade through aftermath of heavy rains

Residents in Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Mfuleni, Strand and Masiphumelele were affected.

CAPE TOWN – Several informal settlements across the City were left flooded following heavy rains over the Cape Peninsula on Friday.

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre's Charlotte Powell.

“These areas have been assessed by the disaster risk management officials and no emergency sheltering was required; except at two settlements in Mfuleni where 240 dwellings were waterlogged and emergency sheltering was activated.”

The South African Social Security Agency have also been notified to assist with humanitarian relief.

She said electricity disruptions are still underway in Gugulethu and Elsies River, while some roads have been flooded.

“Various roadways across the city have been reported as flooded and the transport management are busy clearing roadways and unblocking drains”, said Powell.