Capetonians wade through aftermath of heavy rains

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

Capetonians wade through aftermath of heavy rains

Residents in Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Mfuleni, Strand and Masiphumelele were affected.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Several informal settlements across the City were left flooded following heavy rains over the Cape Peninsula on Friday.

Residents in Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Mfuleni, Strand and Masiphumelele were affected.

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre's Charlotte Powell.

“These areas have been assessed by the disaster risk management officials and no emergency sheltering was required; except at two settlements in Mfuleni where 240 dwellings were waterlogged and emergency sheltering was activated.”

The South African Social Security Agency have also been notified to assist with humanitarian relief.

She said electricity disruptions are still underway in Gugulethu and Elsies River, while some roads have been flooded.

“Various roadways across the city have been reported as flooded and the transport management are busy clearing roadways and unblocking drains”, said Powell.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA