Bob Hewitt may still apply for parole after the Correctional Supervision Parole Review Board set aside the convicted rapist’s parole placement on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – The department of correctional services said convicted rapist and former tennis star Bob Hewitt can apply for parole again once all recommendations of the review board have been considered.

The board has set aside the parole placement of the 79-year-old.

The department said the parole board failed to adhere to Section 75 of the Correctional Services Act when they initially considered his parole.

He was set to be released last month before Justice Minister Ronald Lamola ordered a review of the parole board’s decision.

Hewitt was sentenced to six years in jail in 2016 for the rape and sexual assault of two women he coached decades ago.

The department's Singabakho Nxumalo said, “They also looked at the entire profile of the inmate and also suggested that there be other interventions, that we cannot [disclose] to the public.