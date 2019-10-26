View all in Latest
Aviation authority investigating a helicopter crash in Wonderboom

Paramedics said the three men who were travelling with the aircraft survived the crash which happened metres away from a house in Wonderboom.

one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG –The South African Civil Aviation Authority is investigating the cause of a helicopter crash in Pretoria on Friday.

Paramedics said the three men who were travelling with the aircraft survived. However, they refused to be transported to hospital for further medical treatment.

The helicopter landed metres away from a house in Wonderboom.

The authority's spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba said, “What we have established thus far is that it took off from Wonderboom and was intending to land back at Wonderboom. We are investigating the cause of the accident.”

