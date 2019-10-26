7 North West pupils killed in car crash being laid to rest today

An eighth pupil, who died a couple of days later in hospital, will be buried on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG – Seven pupils who died in a car crash in the North West are being laid to rest in Rietpan on Saturday.

The accident happened last week Sunday when a vehicle the pupils were travelling in hit a tree.

It's understood the children were travelling home from a soccer tournament when the crash occurred.

Mass funeral of the 7 learners who died in a truck accident currently in progress at Rietpan sports ground. pic.twitter.com/H32NpintHK — Official North West Department of Education (@nwdoe) October 26, 2019

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he is saddened by the tragedy.

His spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine said, “Minister Mbalula has sent his deepest and most sincere condolences to the friends and the families of these promising youngsters who had their whole lives ahead of them.”