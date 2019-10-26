View all in Latest
7 North West pupils killed in car crash being laid to rest today

An eighth pupil, who died a couple of days later in hospital, will be buried on Sunday.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro attends the funeral of seven of the eight pupils who died in Zeerust last week. Picture: Twitter/NW Department of Education
North West Premier Job Mokgoro attends the funeral of seven of the eight pupils who died in Zeerust last week. Picture: Twitter/NW Department of Education
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Seven pupils who died in a car crash in the North West are being laid to rest in Rietpan on Saturday.

The accident happened last week Sunday when a vehicle the pupils were travelling in hit a tree.

An eighth pupil, who died a couple of days later in hospital, will be buried on Sunday.

It's understood the children were travelling home from a soccer tournament when the crash occurred.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he is saddened by the tragedy.

His spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine said, “Minister Mbalula has sent his deepest and most sincere condolences to the friends and the families of these promising youngsters who had their whole lives ahead of them.”

