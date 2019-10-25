Zille: DA still committed to diversity despite resignations over race

Following its federal executive meeting on Thursday, the party has moved to allay fears that its imploding, saying it will not be derailed by internal or external issues.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite several Democratic Alliance (DA) leaders resigning from the party over race issues, the organisation has moved to reassure its members that it was still committed to the values of freedom, fairness, and diversity.

The meeting followed the resignations of Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip from their leadership positions in the party on Wednesday.

WATCH: Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader

Maimane took it further and resigned as a member of the DA and from Parliament.

WATCH: Athol Trollip resigns from DA

When Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba resigned from the DA on Monday, he said he couldn't reconcile himself with a group of people who think race is irrelevant when dealing with the issue of inequality.

WATCH: Full speech: Herman Mashaba resigns as Joburg Mayor

When Maimane tendered his resignation as party leader two days later, he said the party was no longer the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all.

Despite this indictment on the party, Federal Council chair Helen Zille said the organisation remained committed to the values of freedom, fairness, opportunity and diversity.

In a statement following the federal executive meeting, Zille said the party would convene another Federal Council soon to elect interim leaders who would replace Maimane and Trollip.

She said the leaders would steer the ship until the party's early congress in April.