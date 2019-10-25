‘We do want the matter resolved’, says Cele about Meyiwa murder case
As his family reaches out to AfriForum for help, the police minister says Cele said he was reassured by the justice minister and NDPP that the NPA is still investigating the case.
JOHANNESBURG – Police minister Bheki Cele said his department will place extra effort in resolving the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.
Cele said he met with Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi two days ago where he was reassured that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is still investigating the case.
The minister addressed the media in Umlazi on the matter on sidelines of the launch of a new crime fighting app.
The Meyiwa family held a media briefing at their family home in Umlazi earlier on Friday.
This is a few kilometers away from the King Goodwill Zwelithini stadium where the police minister launched a new crime-fighting application.
The launch of the application was overshadowed by the slow movement of the soccer player’s murder case as Cele fielded questions from the both the public and the media on the state's failure to prosecute in the case so far.
Cele said the case will be resolved eventually.
“With all the hiccups that are there, the case will be resolved. We will push as hard as we can. We do want the matter resolved.”
The Meyiwa family has indicated its dissatisfaction with how the NPA has handled the matter so far and they say are now considering getting assistance from lobby group AfriForum to ensure a successful prosecution in the matter.
