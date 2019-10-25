WC govt struggling to find contractors for MEC lifestyle audits

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that some companies did not want to conduct the work as they feared a conflict of interest.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's plan to have lifestyle audits conducted on members of his Cabinet has hit a snag.

The provincial government cannot find a suitable contractor to perform the audits.

Winde made the commitment when he became premier in May.

The tender to conduct the lifestyle audits was first advertised shortly after Winde was sworn in as premier.

His department, however, received no bids and it was re-advertised.

During that round, only one bid was received.

However, the company did not meet the minimum requirements and the tender was subsequently re-advertised for a third time.

Winde said that some companies did not want to conduct the work as they feared a conflict of interest.

He said that he understood the risks involved for firms in the current political climate.

But he stressed that the Western Cape Government would bust any corruption and create a sense of good governance and transparency that has been sorely lacking in South Africa.

A new tender has been advertised.