WC govt struggling to find contractors for MEC lifestyle audits
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that some companies did not want to conduct the work as they feared a conflict of interest.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's plan to have lifestyle audits conducted on members of his Cabinet has hit a snag.
The provincial government cannot find a suitable contractor to perform the audits.
Winde made the commitment when he became premier in May.
The tender to conduct the lifestyle audits was first advertised shortly after Winde was sworn in as premier.
His department, however, received no bids and it was re-advertised.
During that round, only one bid was received.
However, the company did not meet the minimum requirements and the tender was subsequently re-advertised for a third time.
Winde said that some companies did not want to conduct the work as they feared a conflict of interest.
He said that he understood the risks involved for firms in the current political climate.
But he stressed that the Western Cape Government would bust any corruption and create a sense of good governance and transparency that has been sorely lacking in South Africa.
A new tender has been advertised.
More in Local
-
City of Joburg working to restore critical services after hacking attempt
-
Lesufi shocked by shooting of matric learner in apparent home robbery
-
Vehicle recovered but search continues for missing George mom, daughter
-
Khayelitsha family want justice for murdered Nwabisa Mthumeni
-
‘We do want the matter resolved’, says Cele about Meyiwa murder case
-
Matric pupil goes into labour during exam, insists on completing her paper
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.