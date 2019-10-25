Vehicle recovered but search continues for missing George mom, daughter

Rescuers recovered the body of her two-year-old son from the ocean at the Voëlklip gorge yesterday.

CAPE TOWN - The wreckage of the vehicle belonging to missing George resident Heidi Scheepers has been removed.

Southern Cape police spotted the chassis of the VW Caravelle in the waters below the Voëlklip lookout point outside Herolds Bay on Thursday.

Authorities resumed the search for the 35-year-old mother and her six-year-old daughter on Friday morning.

Rescuers recovered the body of her two-year-old son from the ocean at the Voëlklip gorge yesterday.

The trio went missing on Tuesday after spending time at the beach.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Poje said that the search for the missing mother and her daughter continued.

"We have deployed our diving unit with craft in the Herolds Bay area. We are currently, with the assistance of the NSRI, patrolling the whole coastline from Wilderness up to Mossel Bay and in between there's, of course, Big Bay, Herolds Bay and the Voëlklip lookout point area."