Some 50,000 residents evacuated as fire rages near Los Angeles: officials

The blaze also forced the closure of a major highway and several roads.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters work at a home destroyed by the Tick Fire on October 24, 2019 in Canyon Country, California. Picture: AFP.
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters work at a home destroyed by the Tick Fire on October 24, 2019 in Canyon Country, California. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, United States - Some 50,000 residents were ordered to flee their homes north of Los Angeles on Thursday as a fast-moving wildfire driven by high winds raged out of control.

The so-called Tick Fire in Santa Clarita, about 65 kilometres north of Los Angeles, broke out in the early afternoon and quickly consumed 2,023 hectares, fire officials said.

The blaze also forced the closure of a major highway and several roads.

