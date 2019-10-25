Some 50,000 residents evacuated as fire rages near Los Angeles: officials

City of Joburg website hacked, hackers demand over R400k
The blaze also forced the closure of a major highway and several roads.
LOS ANGELES, United States - Some 50,000 residents were ordered to flee their homes north of Los Angeles on Thursday as a fast-moving wildfire driven by high winds raged out of control.
The so-called Tick Fire in Santa Clarita, about 65 kilometres north of Los Angeles, broke out in the early afternoon and quickly consumed 2,023 hectares, fire officials said.
