Senzo Meyiwa’s family reaches out to AfriForum to work on his 2014 murder case
The family has lashed out at the NPA claiming it is failing to ensure justice into Meyiwa’s death.
DURBAN – The family of slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa said on Friday it was considering working with lobby group AfriForum to ensure prosecution in the murder case.
The family has lashed out at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), claiming it is failing to ensure justice for Meyiwa’s death, even though police have completed their investigations.
The soccer star was killed in Vosloorus in 2014, and to this date his killers have not been found despite multiple investigation teams being deployed to the case.
Meyiwa's cousin, Siyabonga Miya, said the family was informed by Gauteng director of public prosecutions (DPP) Andrew Chauke that the probability of being killed by an intruder was slim.
“Chauke is on record saying that that as the head of DPP in Gauteng, they are convinced the shooter was inside the house.”
Miya claims that people who were with his cousin when he was shot lied to the police.
The star’s brother, Sifiso, said they are losing hope with the NPA.
He said his family is now considering working with AfriForum.
“I have contacted AfriForum and they are willing to assist, they are not playing around. People will get arrested.”
An emotional brother of #SenzoMeyiwa, Sifiso says the family will not give up until Senzo’s killers are found and arrested. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/lgPzp75pu9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 25, 2019
Miya said the family has also been approached by international organisations who want to assist it in ensuring a successful prosecution.
Listen: Meyiwa family gives update on Senzo's murder case
