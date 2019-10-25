SADC calls for immediate removal of sanctions against Zimbabwe

On Friday, SADC said it was deeply concerned that the ongoing sanctions by the European Union (EU) and the United States of America (US) were hurting the Zimbabwean economy.

SADC said the lifting of the sanctions by both the EU and US would lead to the road to recovery for the Zimbabwean economy.

The region said the EU had imposed an arms embargo, as well as asset freeze and a travel ban on targeted entities and certain individuals.

The nature of the US sanctions means that US nationals cannot do business with state-owned enterprises,

three Zanu-PF-owned companies and about 100 people as from 20 October 2019.

SADC said these sanctions had a direct impact on employment and income generation opportunities and the livelihoods of ordinary Zimbabweans.

The group said all 39 member states of SADC supported the action to remove the sanctions immediately.