Rand Water: Water restrictions to help reduce demand

Spokesperson Eddie Singo said despite calls for residents to use water sparely, reservoir levels had declined drastically.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water on Thursday said it had enforced restrictions would help bring down water demand in various areas.

The utility, which supplies Gauteng and other parts of the country, has implemented phase one and two water restrictions. Spokesperson Eddie Singo said despite calls for residents to use water sparely, reservoir levels had declined drastically.

“We are hovering between 4,800 and 4,900 megalitres per day. So, this means that our consumers are consuming 530 megalitres more than necessary.”

In a statement, the City of Johannesburg urged citizens to conserve water by ensuring they don’t leave taps dripping, use watering cans instead of hosepipes, shorten showering time and take shallow baths amongst other tips.

