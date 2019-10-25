Rand Water battling to keep reservoirs at suitable levels

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Rand Water battling to keep reservoirs at suitable levels

The utility said it had decided to reduce water flow to about 40% in order to recover from high water usage.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Rand Water said it's battling to keep water levels at the correct levels at some reservoirs in Gauteng following the implementation of level 2 restrictions ahead of this weekend’s heatwave.

The affected reservoirs include Hurst Hill, Ennerdale, President Park and Rabie Ridge.

The utility's Eddie Singo said, “You will certainly see a number of areas with reduced flow or reduced pressures. Depending on what municipalities would do in their own systems, you may have isolated areas that do not have water.”

Earlier the utility said it was concerned by the high consumption rate ahead of the heatwave expected to hit the province from Saturday.

Forecasters have predicted temperatures peaking at around 38 degrees in Gauteng.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA