Rand Water battling to keep reservoirs at suitable levels

The utility said it had decided to reduce water flow to about 40% in order to recover from high water usage.

JOHANNESBURG – Rand Water said it's battling to keep water levels at the correct levels at some reservoirs in Gauteng following the implementation of level 2 restrictions ahead of this weekend’s heatwave.

The affected reservoirs include Hurst Hill, Ennerdale, President Park and Rabie Ridge.

The utility's Eddie Singo said, “You will certainly see a number of areas with reduced flow or reduced pressures. Depending on what municipalities would do in their own systems, you may have isolated areas that do not have water.”

Earlier the utility said it was concerned by the high consumption rate ahead of the heatwave expected to hit the province from Saturday.

Forecasters have predicted temperatures peaking at around 38 degrees in Gauteng.