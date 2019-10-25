Police act weeks after UCT student reports rape at Rocking the Daisies festival

The 20-year-old student alleged she was sexually assaulted at the Rocking the Daisies Festival on 5 October.

CAPE TOWN - More than two weeks after a University of Cape Town student reported being raped at a music festival, police have finally begun their investigation.

However, she said that when she reported the assault to the police, officers were unsympathetic to her claims and offered little assistance.

The student met her alleged perpetrator on 4 October and they exchanged numbers and arranged to meet up again the next day.

On that day, he followed her to the toilet where the alleged sexual assault occurred.

"The next day I woke up, I was naked and there was blood on my pants. Obviously, I was very confused with everything that had happened."

The 20-year-old went to the hospital confused and angry.

She reported the matter to the police a few days later and was questioned at length, before allegedly being told she had no case.

"He said to me: 'For now, we can't call it rape'. So we got upset because that is what happened. He kept rolling his eyes, he kept speaking over us. At some point, I started crying because I felt like he wasn't giving me hope for my case."

The student described the officer's attitude as disrespectful. Eventually, the matter was escalated and she was assisted.

The young woman said that it had been a battle trying to get any feedback or information relating to her case.

Following inquiries by Eyewitness News, the investigating officer visited the victim on Friday morning to assure her that the case was being investigated.