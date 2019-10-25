Philippi man accused of raping his daughter (5) arrested

Police said the child alerted her teachers at a school in Browns Farm and they informed the authorities; the suspect was then apprehended on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his five-year-old daughter in Philippi, Cape Town.

Police said the child alerted her teachers at a school in Browns Farm and they informed the authorities; the suspect was then apprehended on Thursday.

The man was one of several suspects who were apprehended in the Nyanga precinct this week for various crimes.

Police said another man was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 45-year-old woman in Lusaka a week ago.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man was apprehended on Wednesday after he allegedly shot another while he was leaving an ATM near the Nyanga terminus.

Officers also said efforts to curb the theft of railway cables led to three arrests in Browns Farm.

The trio was apprehended in the Thabo Mbeki informal settlement earlier this week during an operation targeting scrap yards.

They were found in the possession of railway cables, copper wires and road signs.