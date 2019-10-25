Mbalula pleased public transport more accessible to people with disabilities

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has joined the Tshwane transport accessibility initiative to showcase integrated transport systems.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Friday said he was pleased with the progress to ensure that public transport was more accessible to people with disabilities.

On Friday, Mbalula joined the Tshwane transport accessibility initiative to showcase integrated transport systems.

Transport Minister @MbalulaFikile says he's impressed by the progress made in improving accessibility of public transport. pic.twitter.com/AKlCa9PzRn — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 25, 2019

The minister began his journey by boarding a Gautrain from Centurion to Hatfield with visually impaired people. From there they moved to the Areyeng bus terminal.

Mbalula was impressed with what he'd seen so far.

"We are improving it, it must be replicated everywhere and that is exactly what we are doing with the new trains. You see, the Gautrain is something else."

People with disabilities often had to grapple with a number of obstacles when trying to move around, especially when using public transport.

Government's hoping this will soon be a thing of the past with easier access and convenience.