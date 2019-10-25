Mbalula pleased public transport more accessible to people with disabilities

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Mbalula pleased public transport more accessible to people with disabilities

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has joined the Tshwane transport accessibility initiative to showcase integrated transport systems.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula (in brown bucket hat and white T-shirt) uses a bus to showcase Tshwane's integrated transport systems on 25 October 2019. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula (in brown bucket hat and white T-shirt) uses a bus to showcase Tshwane's integrated transport systems on 25 October 2019. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Friday said he was pleased with the progress to ensure that public transport was more accessible to people with disabilities.

On Friday, Mbalula joined the Tshwane transport accessibility initiative to showcase integrated transport systems.

The minister began his journey by boarding a Gautrain from Centurion to Hatfield with visually impaired people. From there they moved to the Areyeng bus terminal.

Mbalula was impressed with what he'd seen so far.

"We are improving it, it must be replicated everywhere and that is exactly what we are doing with the new trains. You see, the Gautrain is something else."

People with disabilities often had to grapple with a number of obstacles when trying to move around, especially when using public transport.

Government's hoping this will soon be a thing of the past with easier access and convenience.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA