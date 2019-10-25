Mbalula: Govt must continue to promote universal transport accessibility
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula conducted an inspection to some modes of public transport modes in Pretoria, in an effort to improve accessibility.
JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called on government to continue developing infrastructure that promotes universal access to public transport for disabled people.
Mbalula conducted an inspection on different modes of public transport in Pretoria on Friday, in an effort to improve accessibility.
He carried out the inspection alongside people with disabilities who often grappled with a number of obstacles when trying to move around the city through public transport.
He said that he hoped the challenges they faced would be a thing of the past.
“In everything we do, let us take the responsibility to infuse in our work the people with disabilities.”
Soon after my appointment at @DoTransport we urgently attended to issues concerning Metrorail - to fix trains for our people.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 25, 2019
I’ve been on Metrorail trains in Western Caoe and here in Gauteng numerous times to attend to these challenges.
A Metrorail must be like a Gautrain ! pic.twitter.com/hsYm5s0wx9
