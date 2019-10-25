View all in Latest
Mbalula: Govt must continue to promote universal transport accessibility

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula conducted an inspection to some modes of public transport modes in Pretoria, in an effort to improve accessibility.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula (in brown bucket hat and white T-shirt) uses a bus to showcase Tshwane's integrated transport systems on 25 October 2019. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula (in brown bucket hat and white T-shirt) uses a bus to showcase Tshwane's integrated transport systems on 25 October 2019. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called on government to continue developing infrastructure that promotes universal access to public transport for disabled people.

Mbalula conducted an inspection on different modes of public transport in Pretoria on Friday, in an effort to improve accessibility.

He carried out the inspection alongside people with disabilities who often grappled with a number of obstacles when trying to move around the city through public transport.

He said that he hoped the challenges they faced would be a thing of the past.

“In everything we do, let us take the responsibility to infuse in our work the people with disabilities.”

