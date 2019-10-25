Matric pupil goes into labour during exam, insists on completing her paper

The pupil from Tsakane experienced contractions during her math literacy exam and gave birth in hospital after completing her paper.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng education department said a matric pupil has given birth after experiencing labour pains during her exam.

It is understood the pupil from a school in Tsakane on the east rand was writing her maths literacy paper when she started experiencing contractions.

After refusing to leave the exam centre, she was moved to a private room where she completed her paper.

She was then rushed to hospital by paramedics where she later gave birth.

The department's Steve Mabona said, “She was then taken to the nearest hospital where she received the necessary medical attention and gave birth.

Mabona said the department would ensure the learner is given the opportunity to write all her exams.

“Administrative processes will be facilitated by the department to ensure that the learner writes all her outstanding papers.”

MEC Panyaza Lesufi has been to see the pupil at the Pholosong hospital, tweeting that both the mother and her child are fine.