Mark Wahlberg warns fans against alleged scammers

The 48-year-old actor took to social media on Thursday to tell his followers to be careful whilst online, as there are alleged scammers using the star's face to get his fans to send them thousands of dollars.

LONDON - Mark Wahlberg urged his fans to be wary of alleged scammers using his face after someone was reportedly scammed out of $85,000.

Wahlberg started his post by lightheartedly sharing a poorly photoshopped image of his face on top of someone's body, holding a sign that reads "My dear, you are my dear friend. I can't in any way do anything to hurt you, trust me."

The photo was sent to someone alongside a text that read, "Text me on my WhatsApp okay", and although the Shooter star acknowledged the photoshop job wasn't great, he revealed there had been some unfortunate fans who have fallen for the cruel trick and sent money to the alleged scammers.

He wrote: "Your laugh for the day - an imposter sent this poorly photoshopped image to convince a fan she was really talking to me. On a serious note, though, please do not send money to anyone claiming to be me. We just heard yesterday about someone being scammed out of $85,000 - be careful! Only one verified acct each on Insta, Facebook and Twitter. I'm not on WhatsApp, Hangouts, Messenger, Snapchat or TikTok. (You can send screenshots of fake accts to be removed to markwahlbergimposters@gmail.com and my team will take care of it.) (sic)"

Your laugh for the day: an imposter sent this poorly photoshopped image to convince a fan she was really talking to me. On a serious note, though, please do not send money to anyone claiming to be me. We just heard yesterday about someone being scammed out of $85,000. Be careful! pic.twitter.com/2UnvEaDkcC — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) October 24, 2019

Only 3 verified accounts on IG, Facebook and Twitter. I’m not on WhatsApp, Hangouts, Messenger or TikTok. You can send screenshots of fake accts to be removed to markwahlbergimposters@gmail.com and my team will take care of it. 🙏 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) October 24, 2019

Wahlberg isn't the only star to have had his likeness stolen either, as earlier this year, Hugh Jackman also warned his fans to stay vigilant online after alleged scammers set up fake social media profiles pretending to be the Greatest Showman star.

He wrote: "Hi ALL: Thanks so much for making me aware of people using my name and likeness to create fake social media accounts. I understand these people are asking you for money to meet me."

The 51-year-old actor then urged his fans not to give anyone their financial information.

He added: "Please know this ... I have and will never ask anyone to pay to meet me on social media. Please do NOT give anyone you do not know your personal or financial information!"

And Jackman also slammed social media for being dangerous, as he warned his followers that the fake profiles are a scam, and pleaded that they keep themselves safe.

In his message, the Logan actor wrote: "Social media, when used correctly, can be amazing. I love that it allows me to share my journey from every part of the world. However, it can also be dangerous. Please hear me ... If someone claiming to be me is asking you for money ... It is a SCAM. Please keep yourselves and your family safe.

"Love HJ (sic)"