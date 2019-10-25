Makwetu tells MPs some departments unhappy with AG's rates

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu said that he wanted to grow the office, but some entities and departments had complained about the costs of his audits.

CAPE TOWN - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu said that he wanted to grow the office, but some entities and departments had complained about the costs of his audits.

Makwetu on Friday briefed Parliament's Standing Committee on the Auditor-General on his office’s strategic plan and budget.

The briefing came days after he shared the audit performances of department and entities with MPs.

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu, who usually briefed Parliament on the performance and audits of other government entities, today focused his attention on his own office’s books.

He has told MPs that one of the issues faced by his office was the issue of rates charged by the Auditor-General.

"So that is the way we look at it, in case some of them come here and say: 'The AG is too expensive. We must pay them X million but when I compare this to a friend of mine who is a partner at a private audit firm, I could be bidding them 50% of what the AG costs'. Well, let's test the like for like."

Makwetu also says he has targeted a number of universities in an effort to recruit skilled individuals for the AG’s office.

"From the recruitment point of view, as well as those who are doing audits, at least they can put a face to the things they are seeing in the reports and in the papers. In that way, it helps us to also reduce the cost of recruitment because we now suddenly have people who know where to go if they're interested in joining the ranks of the Auditor-General."