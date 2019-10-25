Makwetu tells MPs some departments unhappy with AG's rates
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu said that he wanted to grow the office, but some entities and departments had complained about the costs of his audits.
CAPE TOWN - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu said that he wanted to grow the office, but some entities and departments had complained about the costs of his audits.
Makwetu on Friday briefed Parliament's Standing Committee on the Auditor-General on his office’s strategic plan and budget.
The briefing came days after he shared the audit performances of department and entities with MPs.
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu, who usually briefed Parliament on the performance and audits of other government entities, today focused his attention on his own office’s books.
He has told MPs that one of the issues faced by his office was the issue of rates charged by the Auditor-General.
"So that is the way we look at it, in case some of them come here and say: 'The AG is too expensive. We must pay them X million but when I compare this to a friend of mine who is a partner at a private audit firm, I could be bidding them 50% of what the AG costs'. Well, let's test the like for like."
Makwetu also says he has targeted a number of universities in an effort to recruit skilled individuals for the AG’s office.
"From the recruitment point of view, as well as those who are doing audits, at least they can put a face to the things they are seeing in the reports and in the papers. In that way, it helps us to also reduce the cost of recruitment because we now suddenly have people who know where to go if they're interested in joining the ranks of the Auditor-General."
More in Business
-
SACAA studying reports after 44 planes grounded this week
-
Volkswagen unveils new Golf as end of era nears
-
BP to test technology to recycle plastic bottles again and again
-
Acsa suspends Air Zimbabwe's use of its airports
-
Rand, stocks drift weaker in quiet trade
-
PIC fires investment manager linked to R4.3bn Ayo deal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.