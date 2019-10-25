Mabunda on Chiefs: Referees are assisting them

A war of words has broken out between Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp and Pitso Mosimane after the Sundowns coach claimed Chiefs' run of six wins from eight games was as a result of poor decisions by referees.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Tiyani Mabunda has agreed with his coach Pitso Mosimane that referees are currently contributing to Kaizer Chiefs' good start to the Absa premiership.

And ahead of this Sunday's showdown between the Brazilians and Amakhosi at Loftus Versveld, Mabunda believes that eventually, Chiefs' luck will run out.

“He’s speaking the truth,” he said. “You’ve seen how referees are assisting them, but we can’t fault them. Everybody gets their chance. I heard my coach saying that he is waiting for the time that things go sour for them and we’ll see if they will still be as supportive to the referees as they are now."

Mosimane insisted that his recent war of words with Middendorp is nothing personal.

Following the 1-0 win over Highlands Park, Mosimane said of Middendorp: “You must remember that when Ernst Middendorp left SA‚ he was always in the DC every day where he was saying PSL is against him and all those things. He was always complaining about referees‚ he went to Thailand on a honeymoon and came back and now he is benefiting.”

Defending those comments, Mosimane was quick to point out that the German coach was the first to take a jab at him.

“Don’t worry about me and Middendorp because he is having a go at me and I have to return it. It’s not about Kaizer Chiefs, I respect the brand.”

Mosimane added that he was hopeful referees would be fair in their game at Loftus.

“They are under pressure hey,” he said. “We are watching them. We are talking. We will complain. You can never keep quiet and say, ‘no you are feeling jealous because they are winning’. We say it the way it is. Benni (McCarthy) says it, I say it. Other coaches don’t want to say it because they are modest”