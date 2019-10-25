View all in Latest
Low turnout at anti-sanctions march in Harare

Friday was declared a public holiday and marches have been held to protest Western sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe more than a decade ago over rights abuses and alleged vote-rigging.

FILE: Harare’s National Sports Stadium had only patchy crowds when President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived to mark anti-sanctions day. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – There’s been a poor turn-out at anti-sanctions demonstrations in Zimbabwe.

A public holiday was declared on Friday, and marches have been held to protest Western sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe more than a decade ago over rights abuses and alleged vote-rigging.

The low turn-out may be seen as a sign that many Zimbabweans didn't feel strongly enough to want to back the government's line that sanctions were to blame for the economic crisis.

Harare’s National Sports Stadium had only patchy crowds when President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived to mark anti-sanctions day.

By lunchtime, it had only partially filled up, though numbers were expected to swell in time for a soccer match this afternoon.

Turnout at Bulawayo’s White City Stadium was also reportedly poor.

Meanwhile, Western embassies on Friday launched a social media campaign to counter the government’s claims about sanctions.

Using the hashtag #ItsNotSanctions, the US embassy said corruption was to blame for Zimbabwe’s economic problems.

