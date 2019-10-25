Low turnout at anti-sanctions march in Harare

Friday was declared a public holiday and marches have been held to protest Western sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe more than a decade ago over rights abuses and alleged vote-rigging.

JOHANNESBURG – There’s been a poor turn-out at anti-sanctions demonstrations in Zimbabwe.

A public holiday was declared on Friday, and marches have been held to protest Western sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe more than a decade ago over rights abuses and alleged vote-rigging.

The low turn-out may be seen as a sign that many Zimbabweans didn't feel strongly enough to want to back the government's line that sanctions were to blame for the economic crisis.

Harare’s National Sports Stadium had only patchy crowds when President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived to mark anti-sanctions day.

By lunchtime, it had only partially filled up, though numbers were expected to swell in time for a soccer match this afternoon.

Turnout at Bulawayo’s White City Stadium was also reportedly poor.

Meanwhile, Western embassies on Friday launched a social media campaign to counter the government’s claims about sanctions.

Using the hashtag #ItsNotSanctions, the US embassy said corruption was to blame for Zimbabwe’s economic problems.

Zim is ranked 160 out of 175 nations on the @anticorruption list of corruption perceptions. US$2.8billion goes missing from command agricultural subsidies & there’s no accountability. Not the way to build confidence in Zim & attract foreign business & investment. #ItsNotSanctions pic.twitter.com/aX2sP4pZjo — U.S. Embassy Harare (@usembassyharare) October 25, 2019