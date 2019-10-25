Lesufi shocked by shooting of matric learner in apparent home robbery
It's alleged that the pupil was shot earlier on Friday at his home in an apparent botched armed robbery.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that he was shocked by the shooting of a grade 12 pupil from George Khosa Secondary School in Dobsonville.
It's alleged that the pupil was shot earlier on Friday at his home in an apparent botched armed robbery.
It's understood the pupil attempted to fight the robbers and was shot at close range.
Provincial Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona: "The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident. On behalf of the entire education fraternity, we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and his school community."
