KZN ANC ‘confident’ internal divisions being dealt with

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday said it was confident that divisions within the party were being dealt with appropriately as it prepared to hold elective conferences in four regions.

Last week, provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala issued a scathing warning to warring factions in eThekwini and asked members to stop holding unauthorised caucus meetings.

This came after factions supporting former regional chairperson Zandile Gumede and those linked to her opponents staged meetings in a bid to secure support in the upcoming regional elective conference.

ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said warring factions in eThekwini have heeded the call by Zikalala to stop holding divisive meetings.

“Since the day the chairperson issued that warning, there hasn’t been any other public caucus that’s been said where comrades were denigrating each other or talking negatively about one another.”

He said the ANC was now working to unite dissenting factions across the four regions that were due to elect new leadership.

“We are engaging with the comrades in all regions that are going into contests in an effort for them to find a solution and produce a leadership that unites the regions of the ANC.”

Ntuli said dates for the elective conferences have not yet been set as the provincial ANC awaits direction from secretary general Ace Magashule.

However, he said the conferences were likely to take place before the end of February next year.