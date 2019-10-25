KZN ANC ‘confident’ internal divisions being dealt with
This came after factions supporting former regional chairperson Zandile Gumede and those linked to her opponents staged meetings in a bid to secure support in the upcoming regional elective conference.
DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday said it was confident that divisions within the party were being dealt with appropriately as it prepared to hold elective conferences in four regions.
Last week, provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala issued a scathing warning to warring factions in eThekwini and asked members to stop holding unauthorised caucus meetings.
However, he said the conferences were likely to take place before the end of February next year.
This came after factions supporting former regional chairperson Zandile Gumede and those linked to her opponents staged meetings in a bid to secure support in the upcoming regional elective conference.
ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said warring factions in eThekwini have heeded the call by Zikalala to stop holding divisive meetings.
“Since the day the chairperson issued that warning, there hasn’t been any other public caucus that’s been said where comrades were denigrating each other or talking negatively about one another.”
He said the ANC was now working to unite dissenting factions across the four regions that were due to elect new leadership.
“We are engaging with the comrades in all regions that are going into contests in an effort for them to find a solution and produce a leadership that unites the regions of the ANC.”
Ntuli said dates for the elective conferences have not yet been set as the provincial ANC awaits direction from secretary general Ace Magashule.
However, he said the conferences were likely to take place before the end of February next year.
Popular in Politics
-
Race at the centre of Gordhan vs Malema case as judgment is reserved
-
Another one! Steenhuisen no longer DA chief whip after Maimane's resignation
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Maimane the casualty of a DA with no core identity
-
Zille: DA still committed to diversity despite resignations over race
-
8 shortlisted for deputy Public Protector's job
-
KZN DA leader Mncwango to consider requests to head up party
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.