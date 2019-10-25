View all in Latest
Khayelitsha family want justice for murdered Nwabisa Mthumeni

Nwabisa Mthumeni (31) was killed last month after she and her boyfriend were attacked in their home in Site C in the early hours of the morning.

Nwabisa Mthumeni. Picture: facebook.com
Nwabisa Mthumeni. Picture: facebook.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha family wants answers as there has been no breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of Nwabisa Mthumeni.

The 31-year-old woman was killed last month after she and her boyfriend were attacked in their home in Site C in the early hours of the morning.

Nwabisa Mthumeni's family is dissatisfied that arrests have not yet been made in connection with her murder.

Her cousin Ziyanda Bhesi said they want justice.

"We want the person who killed Nwabisa to be held accountable, that justice takes place. That's the only thing we wish for."

The family has been struggling to cope following the loss of Mthumeni, who was abducted after armed men shot her boyfriend in their shack.

He survived the attack.

Hours later, Mthumeni was found at the Wolfgat Nature Reserve with gunshot wounds.

She later died in hospital.

