Joburg Water concerned over water consumption as heatwave creeps in
The utility on Thursday started controlling reservoirs in some suburbs in line with restrictions by Rand Water, while another heatwave is expected from Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Water on Friday said it was concerned about the increasing consumption patterns given the expected heatwave over this weekend.
The utility on Thursday started controlling reservoirs in some suburbs in line with restrictions by Rand Water.
⚠️⚠️ Stage 2 water restrictions will be implemented in some areas in Joburg #SaveWater 💦 ^NS pic.twitter.com/2qrtVb0RXA— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) October 25, 2019
Another heatwave is expected from Saturday, with temperatures peaking at around 38 degrees in Gauteng.
The City of Joburg called on residents to reduce their water consumption to maintain the utility's infrastructure.
Spokesperson Isaac Zulu said, “Some of the most vulnerable reservoirs that we have are the Brixton reservoir which is having some problems, parts of the Midrand, President Park and Rabie Ridge are also impacted and some in the Ennerdale area.”
Water restrictions can be expected between 7 am and 8 pm from Friday until next week.
