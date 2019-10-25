Ghana GDP growth to rise to about 7% in 2019, says IMF

DAKAR – Ghana’s economic growth is expected to rise to around 7% this year from 6.3% in 2018, boosted by its extractive industries, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

The Fund said in a statement at the end of a staff visit that Ghana, which exports oil, gold and cocoa, had maintained macroeconomic stability since the conclusion of a three-year lending programme with the IMF in March.