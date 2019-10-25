Former 'Isibaya' actor Andile Gumbi dies in Israel

The former 'Isibaya' actor is reported to have suffered cardiac arrest in Israel where he was performing in a musical production.

JOHANNESBURG – Actor Andile Gumbi has died in Israel, reportedly after suffering cardiac arrest which left him in a coma for several days.

A tweet by Kutlwano Ditsele, who is a producer for Bomb Productions, the company behind the local drama series Isibaya which Gumbi acted in, was one of several which seemed to confirm news of the 36-year-old’s death.

Wow. Rest In Peace Andile Gumbi... pic.twitter.com/oMU5modn8Q — Kutlwano Ditsele (@thafilmaka) October 25, 2019

Gumbi was performing in a musical production called Daniel The Musical in Israel at the time of his death.