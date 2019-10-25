Family gets closure after Felicity Cilliers's killer sentenced

Andrew Jordaan was sentenced to life behind bars for murder and 10 years imprisonment for raping the 31-year-old mother of three, Felicity Cilliers, on a farm in Vlottenburg in May 2007.

CAPE TOWN - The brother of a Stellenbosch woman raped and murdered and left for dead on a farm 12 years ago said his family could finally get some closure.

Jordaan - who was known to the deceased and her family - was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

Cilliers’s brother Denzil Esau said her tragic death had a devastating effect on their family, especially her elderly father who cried outside the Western Cape High Court after sentencing was handed down.

Esau said Cilliers’s 14-month-old baby died from an illness two months after she lost her life; her two older children turned to drugs.

Hugging his father, Esau said they were happy with the sentence and would always remember his sister for her friendly nature.

“She was a soft person, she was loved by the community and everybody knew her. She was very friendly.”

The mother of three's body had been discovered about a week after her disappearance but Jordaan was only taken into custody in August 2018 after police found DNA evidence linking him to the woman's death.