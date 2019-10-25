EFF: Sanef wanted to portray us as violators of media freedom

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

EFF: Sanef wanted to portray us as violators of media freedom

The organisation was responding to the ruling by the Equality Court, which dismissed the application by Sanef to interdict the EFF from intimidating, harassing and assaulting journalists.

FILE: The EFF has reiterated that reporters who took sides using their trade as a platform to pursue propaganda and interests of politicians must never be regarded as journalists. Picture: EWN
FILE: The EFF has reiterated that reporters who took sides using their trade as a platform to pursue propaganda and interests of politicians must never be regarded as journalists. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Thursday said the hate speech case by the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) only sought to portray the party as violating media freedom and the rights of journalists.

The organisation was responding to the ruling by the Equality Court, which dismissed the application by Sanef to interdict the EFF from intimidating, harassing and assaulting journalists.

The case was brought to the court on behalf of five journalists.

The court found there was no evidence to prove hate speech and incitement of hatred to journalists despite the claim by the five journalists that they were harassed, intimidated and received death threats.

The EFF has reiterated that reporters who took sides using their trade as a platform to pursue propaganda and interests of politicians must never be regarded as journalists.

In a statement, the party further said it was clear that the five journalists in question - together with Sanef - have made EFF the personal project, seeking to discredit the party.

Meanwhile, Sanef's Kate Skinner said they would like to continuously engage, not only the EFF but other parties, to come to a common understanding.

The EFF said the Equality Court judgment was an important opportunity for journalists to critically retrospect their conduct and professionalism, in particular, how it was abused and discredited.

At the same time, Sanef said it was still considering its options including to appeal the ruling.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA