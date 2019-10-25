EFF: Sanef wanted to portray us as violators of media freedom
The organisation was responding to the ruling by the Equality Court, which dismissed the application by Sanef to interdict the EFF from intimidating, harassing and assaulting journalists.
The case was brought to the court on behalf of five journalists.
The court found there was no evidence to prove hate speech and incitement of hatred to journalists despite the claim by the five journalists that they were harassed, intimidated and received death threats.
The EFF has reiterated that reporters who took sides using their trade as a platform to pursue propaganda and interests of politicians must never be regarded as journalists.
In a statement, the party further said it was clear that the five journalists in question - together with Sanef - have made EFF the personal project, seeking to discredit the party.
Meanwhile, Sanef's Kate Skinner said they would like to continuously engage, not only the EFF but other parties, to come to a common understanding.
The EFF said the Equality Court judgment was an important opportunity for journalists to critically retrospect their conduct and professionalism, in particular, how it was abused and discredited.
At the same time, Sanef said it was still considering its options including to appeal the ruling.
EFF Welcomes The Ruling of the Equality Court Dismissing SANEF’s Hate Speech Application. pic.twitter.com/9NInn1qDnU— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 24, 2019
