Cold front lands in WC, heatwave to settle in Gauteng
Temperatures are expected to rise again from Saturday until Monday in Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG - While residents in the Western Cape experience a cold front this weekend, Gauteng and surrounding areas will have to contend with another heatwave.
Temperatures are expected to rise again from Saturday until Monday in Gauteng and some parts of South Africa.
If you're heading down to the Western Cape, however, there's a 100% chance of heavy rain.
Senior forecaster at the weather service Puseletso Mofokeng said: “We are expecting another cold front to set in again on Sunday, but for three days we are still going to see some showers. In Gauteng, we are expecting thunderstorms in the north of Gauteng tomorrow but there is no chance of rain on Sunday.”
Roads are flooded in several parts of Cape Town including Grassy Park, Parow, Lansdowne and Constantia due to rainfall on Friday morning
City of Cape Town Disaster Management teams are on standby to monitor high-risk areas.
The city's Charlotte Powell said: “At this stage, no electricity disruptions or uprooted trees have been reported to the disaster centre.”
Cape Town - #RAIN #Flooding allow extra travel time pic.twitter.com/ocTNOPYWeO— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) October 25, 2019
