City of Joburg working to restore critical services after hacking attempt

Forensic investigators are gathering information to establish how hackers tried to access the city's information systems.

A screenshot of the City of Joburg website. Picture: EWN
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg said it's working to restore critical services following an attempted cyber-attack.

Forensic investigators are gathering information to establish how hackers tried to access the city's information systems.

As a result, customers have been unable to pay their bills and access the city's services online as well as via its call centre.

The city's Nthatisi Modingoane said: “At the moment we want to urge the people of Johannesburg not to panic, and we are doing everything in our power to secure the system."

Modingoane said they had taken steps to ensure customer information was safe.

“When we first picked up this thing we immediately shut ourselves from the external world.”

