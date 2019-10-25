View all in Latest
City of Joburg website hacked, hackers demand over R400k

The breach has led to unauthorised access to information systems.

A screenshot of the City of Joburg website. Picture: EWN
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg’s network has been breached by hackers who are reportedly demanding a ransom.

The breach has led to unauthorised access to information systems.

As a result, customers are not able to access the city's services online as well as via its call centre on Friday.

This is the second time this year that there's been a major breach on the City of Joburg’s networks.

Three months ago, City Power’s website was hit by a virus which encrypted the utility’s databases.

For a brief period, customers were not able to access the website or buy electricity units.

This time, according to Business Day, a group calling itself the shadow kill hackers is demanding four bitcoins (which amounted to over R400,000 at the time of publishing) by Monday.

It's threatening to leak customers' data on the internet if its demands are not met.

The City of Joburg's Nthatisi Modingoane said they were investigating.

The city said all calls have been diverted to its one-one-two emergency line.

